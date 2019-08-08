Financial Analysis: Nsav (OTCMKTS:NSAV) versus The Western Union (OTCMKTS:WU)

Nsav (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nsav does not pay a dividend. The Western Union pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Western Union has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings for Nsav and The Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nsav 0 0 0 0 N/A The Western Union 1 3 0 0 1.75

The Western Union has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.00%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Nsav.

Profitability

This table compares Nsav and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nsav N/A N/A N/A The Western Union 22.11% -309.12% 9.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nsav and The Western Union’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nsav N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Western Union $5.59 billion 1.64 $851.90 million $1.92 11.24

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Nsav.

Volatility and Risk

Nsav has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Western Union has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Western Union beats Nsav on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nsav

NSAV Holding, Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name. The company is headquartered in Cresco, Pennsylvania.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

