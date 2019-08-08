Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,825.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

