Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $137.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.72.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.