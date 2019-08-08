Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.69 to $1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.775 billion to $2.800 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.Fidelity National Information Servcs also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.69-1.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a positive rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.48. 6,513,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $137.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

