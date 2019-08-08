FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,898,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $525,728,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,749,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after buying an additional 792,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FedEx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $383,063,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

FDX stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.61. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

