Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Sells $1,449,681.58 in Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Dennis J. Martin sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,449,681.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,518 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $19,996,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 129.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 204,479 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 35.7% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 531,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 139,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 123,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 26.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 472,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 97,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

