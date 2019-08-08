Faceter Price Tops $0.0011 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Faceter has a market cap of $518,006.00 and approximately $3,732.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.43. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.29 or 0.04500187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00043456 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $51.55, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

