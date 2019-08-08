Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 112,190 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $20,460,090.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $23,173,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $91,590,000 after purchasing an additional 118,046 shares during the last quarter. Saban Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.2% during the second quarter. Saban Capital Group LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $17,519,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 285,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

