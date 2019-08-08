Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We forecasts EXTN to continue generating positive operating cash flow in the coming quarters and positive FCF for the 2H (but not FY) as new orders can quickly convert to revenue with EXTN having built inventory of key components assigned to specific projects. We just need those orders to flow through. Our PT remains $28 based on a 6x target multiple of our 2020 EBITDA and we continue to rate the shares Outperform.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

EXTN stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,926. Exterran has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.80 million, a P/E ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.15 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 229,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

