Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extended Stay America updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $21.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 302,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

