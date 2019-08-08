Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.50 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.