Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.07 million. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 247,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,601. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,605,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 245,477 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

