Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.40 ($33.02) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.54 ($35.51).

Shares of FRA EVK traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €22.70 ($26.40). The company had a trading volume of 580,667 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.32. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

