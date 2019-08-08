Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EPM opened at $5.96 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 35.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 59,111.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

