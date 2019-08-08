Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Issues Earnings Results

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 2,718,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.07. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

