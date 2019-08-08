Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Issues Earnings Results

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.
Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 2,718,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.07. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.
