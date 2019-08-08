Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Everspin Technologies updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.21–0.17 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.21)-(0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 93,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,309. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $102.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

