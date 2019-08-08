Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Everi had a net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 1,951,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,232. Everi has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $782.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Everi by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1,850.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

