Evercore ISI Analysts Give Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) a $140.00 Price Target

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned a $140.00 price target by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.
Shares of CYBR stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.18. 1,534,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.58. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $148.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 59.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 40.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
Cyberark Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
