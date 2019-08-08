Evercore ISI Analysts Give Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) a $140.00 Price Target

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned a $140.00 price target by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.18. 1,534,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.58. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 59.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 40.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

