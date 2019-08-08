Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.25)-($0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $198.4-199.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.99 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.25-0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Everbridge from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.35. 518,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 41.46% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $22,561,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,594 shares of company stock valued at $37,553,228. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

