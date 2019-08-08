Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVBG. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Everbridge from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 41.46% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 19,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $1,984,284.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Damore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $191,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,594 shares of company stock valued at $37,553,228. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Everbridge by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

