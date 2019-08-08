EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $319,890.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 29,583,096 coins and its circulating supply is 25,458,390 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

