Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) is Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 2.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.95.

Shares of EL traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $194.74. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.46.

In related news, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 99,495 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total transaction of $16,628,599.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,377.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,950 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.03, for a total value of $1,512,818.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,994 shares of company stock valued at $30,059,854 in the last ninety days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

