Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of ESNT opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 64.34%. The company had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other news, insider Joseph Hissong sold 19,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $961,289.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 9,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $498,249.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,222.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,279 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

