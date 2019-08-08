ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.11.

ESE stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $81.65. 169,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,192. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.75.

In other ESCO Technologies news, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 3,903 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $284,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,303,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,865. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

