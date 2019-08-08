ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.11.
ESE stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $81.65. 169,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,192. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other ESCO Technologies news, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 3,903 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $284,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,303,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,865. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.
