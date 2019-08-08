Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report sales of $392.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.60 million. Entegris reported sales of $398.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 108,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $45.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $522,253.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Entegris by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Entegris by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,124,000 after buying an additional 953,373 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,048,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

