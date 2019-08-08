EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) SVP Steven R. Bower Acquires 1,700 Shares

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) SVP Steven R. Bower bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $65.01 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,933,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,293,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,700,000 after buying an additional 80,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 116.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 47,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 248,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

