Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.30

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 4655998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.
Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $928,603.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 790,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.