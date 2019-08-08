Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.30

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 4655998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $928,603.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 790,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.