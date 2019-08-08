EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $7.41. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 240,143 shares changing hands.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,614.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 49,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 157,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

