Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48-2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.58.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. 2,109,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,498. Energizer has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.50 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

In other news, EVP Gregory T. Kinder bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $218,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.31 per share, with a total value of $74,677.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,737 shares of company stock valued at $959,084. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.