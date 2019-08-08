Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.53 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $1.75 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bittrex, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00898505 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000741 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004654 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,617,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Upbit, BitForex, Coinall, Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, Kucoin, Bittrex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

