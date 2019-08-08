Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.76-2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.
Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 5,854,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
