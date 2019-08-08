Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.76-2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 5,854,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

