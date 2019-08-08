Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 144.21% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Endo International updated its FY19 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $644.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

