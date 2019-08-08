Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 54,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 402,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

