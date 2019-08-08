Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.10.

EA stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 189,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,378. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.11.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $494,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $396,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,468 shares of company stock worth $10,069,840 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 489.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,628 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

