El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter.

NYSE:EE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 169,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EE. ValuEngine raised El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised El Paso Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 30.8% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in El Paso Electric during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1,552.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

