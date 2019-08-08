eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.13. eGain shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 110,301 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $214.96 million, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 225.04% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eGain Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, SVP Promod Narang sold 22,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $181,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,650 shares of company stock valued at $238,070 over the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 256,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eGain by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 26.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 96,772 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in eGain by 198.5% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 438,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 291,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 33.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 421,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

