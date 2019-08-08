Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.12. Edap Tms shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 42,016 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDAP. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 million, a P/E ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 363,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).
