Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.12. Edap Tms shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 42,016 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDAP. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 million, a P/E ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms SA will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 363,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

