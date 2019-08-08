Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.01

Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 144114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBIX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Ebix from a “c+” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 17.40%. Ebix’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 55.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the second quarter worth about $2,693,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 30.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 19.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

