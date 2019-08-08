eBitcoin (EBTC) Price Hits $0.0472 on Exchanges

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. eBitcoin has a total market cap of $892,748.00 and approximately $8,295.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00263712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.01205894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00019572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00091380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001990 BTC.

About eBitcoin

eBitcoin’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

