Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.64

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.64 and last traded at $122.10, with a volume of 7492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $104,401.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,349,588.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,078,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,071,000 after buying an additional 49,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

