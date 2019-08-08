Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading Down 5%

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL)’s stock price fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 53,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

