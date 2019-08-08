E2 Metals (ASX:E2M) Shares Down 4%

E2 Metals Ltd (ASX:E2M)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The stock has a market cap of $17.19 million and a P/E ratio of -10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.23.

About E2 Metals (ASX:E2M)

E2 Metals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in New Zealand and Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship project is the Neavesville Epithermal Gold and Silver project located in the Huaraki goldfield, New Zealand. The company was formerly known as National Energy Holdings Limited and changed its name to E2 Metals Limited in December 2014.

