E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.10 ($11.74).

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.62 ($10.02). The stock had a trading volume of 10,500,091 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.50. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

