E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.51) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.10 ($11.74).

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.62 ($10.02). The stock had a trading volume of 10,500,091 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.50. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.