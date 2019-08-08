DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €114.50 ($133.14) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Hannover Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.47 ($142.41).

Hannover Re stock traded up €2.20 ($2.56) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €140.80 ($163.72). The company had a trading volume of 86,444 shares. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($135.31). The business has a fifty day moving average of €142.59.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

