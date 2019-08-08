Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) EVP Nicholas C. Anthony Sells 7,806 Shares of Stock

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $254,553.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Duke Realty by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

