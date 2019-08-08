Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.80-5.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.80-5.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after buying an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after purchasing an additional 724,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,836,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,146,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,175,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.