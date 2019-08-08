Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

NYSE DCO remained flat at $$44.42 during trading hours on Thursday. 88,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.80. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $137,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,683.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,832.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,324 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 192,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

