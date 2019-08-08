Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Issues Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

NYSE:DCO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.03. Ducommun has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $510.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.80.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sidoti lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial raised Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,832.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $137,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,519 shares in the company, valued at $437,683.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ducommun by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Ducommun by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

