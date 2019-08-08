Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,547,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.39. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,674 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $409,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 9,122 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,092 shares of company stock worth $2,707,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $20,495,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Dropbox by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

