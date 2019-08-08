Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.91.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 521.67% and a negative return on equity of 87.20%.

DOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $453.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,347,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $166,573.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 427,209 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 582,854 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,825 and have sold 27,807 shares valued at $422,464. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

